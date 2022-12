Friday night, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin announced that they had recovered Athena Strand’s body after an Amber Alert. A contract Fed-Ex driver, Tanner Lynn Honer, 31, of Lake Worth, abducted the seven-year-old near her home. A tip led authorities to Horner, and Athena likely died within an hour of her abduction. Horner is in Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond charged with capital murder. They arrested Horner on CR 4599 in Wise County, about seven miles from where friends last saw Athena.