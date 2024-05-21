Heritage Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring the inaugural Wishes Charity Golf Tournament, with drinks, music and food, on Friday, June 7, at Sulphur Springs Country Club.

The shotgun start for the four-person teams is 1:30 p.m. Registration is $500 and includes two golf carts, four meal tickets and range balls.

Proceeds will be used to grant wishes for Heritage’s hospice patients.

For more information, contact Stacy White at 918-471-7397, Cindy Mills at 903-474-1027, Mia Herrera at 903-588-0636 or Tommy Dixon at 903-278-9921