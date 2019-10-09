Witness In Guyger Trial Murdered Over Drug Deal

Dallas Police identified three suspects Tuesday in the murder of a witness in the trial for former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger. Investigators say Joshua Brown was killed in a drug deal gone bad. All three suspects were from Alexandria, Louisiana, and had come to Dallas to buy drugs from Brown. Investigators say Jacquevion Mitchell is hospitalized in police custody after claiming to have been shot by Brown before he was killed. Thadeus Charles Green and Michael Diaz Mitchell are still on the loose.