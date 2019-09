One person is dead, one seriously injured and one is in custody after a fatal crash on Hwy 271 North at FM 2648 in Lamar County. Forty-year-old Amanda West was arrested by State Troopers early Tuesday morning for Intoxication Manslaughter with a vehicle and Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily injury. Her bonds were set at a total of $30,000. NO other information was available.