Mugshot Not Available

The woman accused of robbing the Lone Star State Bank Wednesday afternoon has been arrested in Dallas. Bonnie McNevin, of Avinger, had given tellers a note saying she was being held hostage along with her kids and her husband, and if they didn’t give her an undisclosed amount of money, that they would then kill her and her family. She was taken into custody after a traffic-stop only hours after the hold-up and remains in jail.