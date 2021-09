Authorities were called to a disturbance outside a Wendy’s in Allen Monday afternoon and encountered a woman armed with a rifle. Officers then heard gunfire and saw the woman running away while carrying the weapon. An officer fired at least one shot at the woman. The woman fell to the ground and officers then found a man on the ground between two vehicles with a gunshot wound. The woman died at the hospital and the man underwent emergency surgery, but at last report was still alive.