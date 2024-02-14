Denny’s Paris Header
Woman Faces Charges In Fatal Gladewater Crash

Gladewater has charged a 21-year-old DeBerry woman with Intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with a crash in September. The incident claimed the life of a passenger in her vehicle. Authorities say Emerald Melanie Ramirez was on Pacific Avenue in Gladewater when she lost control and collided with a culvert guard railing, spinning her 180 degrees. A passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and it threw them into the windshield. They transporte the passenger to a local hospital where they died..

