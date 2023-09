In June, Greenville Police received a report of a deceased woman in the median of Interstate 30. Working jointly with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, the team identified the woman as Tabitha Landry. They do not think she is a victim of foul play, nor is she believed to have been involved in a motor vehicle accident. The medical examiner’s office could not determine Landry’s cause of death.