Courtney Odum

A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 14-year-old Van Zandt County girl. A court sentenced Courtney Odum of Flint to six years in prison, but they gave her credit for the 581 days already served in jail. Odum and 21-year-old Austen Walker kidnapped Willow Sirmans, resulting in an Amber Alert. Authorities located Sirmans in Kentucky and charged Walker and Odom with felony kidnapping.