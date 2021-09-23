cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Woman Killed In Paris Motorcycle Accident

Paris Police responded to a significant accident in the 4200-block of Lamar Ave at 11:45 am Wednesday. A motorcycle was eastbound in the 4100-block of Lamar Ave and a pick-up pulling a trailer was westbound in the 4200-block of Lamar Ave. The pick-up pulling the trailer attempted to turn left as the motorcycle traveled through the intersection. The motorcycle struck the trailer ejecting the 52-year-old female rider. They transported her to Paris Regional Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     