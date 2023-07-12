Woman Killed In Road Rage

Zane Jones and wife Paola Nunez Linares

A North Texas woman, Paola Nunez Linaes, 37, has died after an apparent road rage incident Monday evening. Hurst Police Department responded at approximately 9:18 pm last Monday to the 1400 block of West Hurst Blvd for a report that a woman shot. The victim’s husband was on the scene and reported that they were driving their vehicle northbound on East Loop 820 while involved in a road rage incident with another car. An occupant of the other vehicle fired several shots at them, striking the woman. The victim was transported to JPS Hospital by Hurst Fire Department medics, where she was later pronounced dead. The suspect vehicle is a small, dark-colored older model car.