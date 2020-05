E-Paris – Extra is reporting on the bond established between two women – hundreds of miles apart. Danielle Nichols of Paris wanted a doll for her son, and contacted New Jersey dollmaker Loretta Boronat. During their conversation, Boronat told Nichols that she had run out of a special material to make Coronavirus masks, but couldn’t get it in New Jersey. Fortunately, it was available in Paris, and Nichols sent some to Boranat.

