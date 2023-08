A Choctaw County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to murder her parents. Ashlie Martin, who was 17 at the time of the killings planned the murders with 15-year-old boyfriend and 21-year-old Chad Voyles. 60-year-old Curtis Martin was beaten to death with a dumbbell and his body set on fire. Ashlie’s mother, 47-year-old Sherrie Pyron, was beaten to death with a baseball bat. She has not yet been sentenced.