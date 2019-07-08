Woman Run Over Chasing Dog On To Highway

Sunday at 3:14 pm, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on US-69, 3.5 miles north of Rusk in Cherokee County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, Rogelio Armando Castillo, 41, of Lufkin, was traveling north in the inside lane of US-69 when a pedestrian ran into the lanes of traffic chasing after a dog. The pedestrian was struck and was transported to UT-Health-Tyler where she later died. She was identified as Katherine Ann Petty, 60, of Garland. The crash remains under investigation.