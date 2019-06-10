cypress basin hospice
Woman Sentenced In North Texas Murder For Hire Case

54 mins ago

 

After deliberating for less than 20-minutes a Dallas County jury has convicted Brenda Delgado of capital murder in the murder for hire  of Dallas Dentist Kendra Hatcher. Since prosecutors didn’t seek the death penalty in the case, Delgado was automatically sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Hatcher was murdered because she was dating Delgado’s ex-boyfriend.

