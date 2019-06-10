Woman Sentenced In North Texas Murder For Hire Case

After deliberating for less than 20-minutes a Dallas County jury has convicted Brenda Delgado of capital murder in the murder for hire of Dallas Dentist Kendra Hatcher. Since prosecutors didn’t seek the death penalty in the case, Delgado was automatically sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Hatcher was murdered because she was dating Delgado’s ex-boyfriend.

