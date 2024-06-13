Woman Steals Van With A Dead Body

Fort Worth Police arrested a woman they say stole a van with a corpse inside of it on Tuesday. Valerie Traglor-Ellis, 35, is facing charges of auto theft and abuse of a corpse. Late Tuesday night, police found a stolen mortuary transport van with a corpse inside parked on the perimeter of the Fort Worth Zoo. A driver passing by alerted police that someone had abandoned a van off Park Place Avenue in a wooded backstreet. Police say Traglor-Ellis didn’t take the van far, ditching it two miles away outside the zoo. Officers canvassed the area and found her on foot nearby.