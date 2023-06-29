Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Women Entrepeneurs Awarded $10,000

 

 

The Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University has selected 35 woman-owned businesses to receive $10,000 awards. It is through its Texas Rural Woman Grant program. The program supports economic development activity in rural Texas by enabling rural, woman-owned small businesses to undertake new and innovative projects. Northeast Texas women who received the awards were Jolie Estes of Paris, owner of Broadmoor Farm; Mindy Myers of Cumby, owner of The Bohemian Shepherdess; and DeAnna McDearmont of Sulphur Springs, owner of One Soul Yoga.

