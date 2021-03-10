Wood County COVID Vaccinations

Wood County will have a mobile vaccination clinic Thursday as a part of the ongoing statewide “Save Our Seniors Initiative.” The clinic access is exclusively for 65 years of age or more senior at Mineola Civic Center, located at 1150 N. Newsom Street in Mineola. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must have an appointment and a designated form of identification to be able to use the clinic. You can sign by visiting the following website: http://bit.ly/WoodCountyVax0311.