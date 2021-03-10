" /> Wood County COVID Vaccinations – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Morrell banner

Wood County COVID Vaccinations

6 hours ago

Wood County will have a mobile vaccination clinic Thursday as a part of the ongoing statewide “Save Our Seniors Initiative.” The clinic access is exclusively for 65 years of age or more senior at Mineola Civic Center, located at 1150 N. Newsom Street in Mineola. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must have an appointment and a designated form of identification to be able to use the clinic. You can sign by visiting the following website: http://bit.ly/WoodCountyVax0311.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     