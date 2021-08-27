Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Wood County Fatal

Dave Kirkpatrick 3 hours ago

At 9:28 Thursday evening, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-11, approximately two miles east of Winnsboro in Wood County. The driver of a 1999 Dodge-1500 was traveling east on SH-11 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade traveling west on the same roadway.
The driver of the Dodge was Sandi Schiler, 43, of Whitewright. Judge Weems pronounced her at the scene, and Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro has her.

The driver of the Jeep was Catherine Anderson, 32, of Winnsboro. Anderson was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

