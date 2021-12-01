Wood County Fatal Crash

DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-80 at FM-1799, approximately 2.4 miles west of Mineola in Wood County. The driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima had traveled south on FM-1799 and stopped at US-80. At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on US-80. The Nissan driver failed to yield the right of way to the westbound vehicle, traveling into its path on US-80.

The driver of the Nissan, Rodney Godbey, 53, of Mesquite, was airlifted to UT-Health East Texas, where they later pronounced. His passenger, John Stewart, 53, of Terrell, sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was not transported from the crash by on-scene medial.