Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

Wood County Fatal

2 hours ago

 

 

Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash shortly before 3pm Monday afternoon on FM-14 in Wood County, 9.5 miles north of the city of Hawkins.   Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Ford F-150, Bobby Ray Turbeville, 77, of Mineola was traveling north on FM-14 when the vehicles right side tires went off the roadway.  The unrestrained driver took evasive action by steering sharply to the left, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across the roadway and continued into the west ditch where it struck a tree.  Turbeville was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jerry Parker and was taken to Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman.  The crash remains under investigation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     