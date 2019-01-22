Wood County Fatal

Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash shortly before 3pm Monday afternoon on FM-14 in Wood County, 9.5 miles north of the city of Hawkins. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Ford F-150, Bobby Ray Turbeville, 77, of Mineola was traveling north on FM-14 when the vehicles right side tires went off the roadway. The unrestrained driver took evasive action by steering sharply to the left, causing the vehicle to enter a side skid across the roadway and continued into the west ditch where it struck a tree. Turbeville was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jerry Parker and was taken to Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman. The crash remains under investigation.