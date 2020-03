TYLER – On Saturday (Mar 14) at 2:10 am, troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-2330, approximately 3.3 miles south of Mineola in Wood County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2001 Ford Mustang, Taylor Elijah Faris, 21, of Wills Point, was traveling west on CR-2330 at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. J.P. Weems pronounced the drive at the scene, and officials took him to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline.