Sixty-six-year-old Jerry Lynn Thompson Jr. of Hawkins has bee arrested by Wood County deputies for allegedly drowning 9 puppies. Thompson had reportedly called the sheriff’s office and told them he was afraid his daughter, who owned the puppies, would burn his house down in retaliation. He was arrested on 9 counts of Cruelty to Animals and is being held in the Wood County jail in lieu of $135,000 bond.