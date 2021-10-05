Wood County Man Dies In Upshur County Crash

Shortly after 6pm Monday evening, State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2911, approximately 1.5 miles west of the city of Big Sandy in Upshur County. The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on FM-2911 in Upshur County when the driver failed to drive in a single lane and, for an unknown reason, he slammed on his brakes causing vehicle to spin out across the oncoming lane of travel and into the south side ditch of FM-2911. The vehicle then struck a concrete culvert and rolled over. The driver, Colton Jones, 30 of Hawkins was pronounced at the scene by Judge Rhonda Welch and was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The crash remains under investigation.