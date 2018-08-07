City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Wood County Man Guilty Of Federal Violations

5 hours ago

 

A 65-year-old Mineola, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Travis E. Grindle pleaded guilty to theft of government funds before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. According to information presented in court, Grindle retired as a brakeman from Union Pacific Railroad and since 1994, he has been receiving federal disability payments from the Railroad Retirement Board. Recipients of such government benefits are obligated to report certain events that may affect continued eligibility, including the performance of any work or improvement of condition. For the years 2011-2015, Grindle failed to report that income from his truck leasing business exceeded annual earning limits for receipt of his disability benefits.

Under federal statutes, Grindle faces up to ten years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Coan.

