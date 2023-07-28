Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Wood County Man Jailed After Hopkins County Pursuit

 

Donnie George Bass

Thirty-six-year-old Donny George Bass was arrested by Hopkins County deputies following a pursuit that began south of Pickton. The chase continued through several county roads until it ended when Bass drove into a pond. He complied when ordered to swim to shore. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest with a vehicle or watercraft and Wood County warrants  Possession of a Controlled Substance and  Evading. His vehicle was impounded and he was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

