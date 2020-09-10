" /> Wood County Murder Victim Identified – EastTexasRadio.com
Wood County Murder Victim Identified

1 hour ago

Timell Tiquan Jones
Wood County Jail

On Wednesday, September 9, Wood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Mineola Police Department executed an arrest warrant on Timell Tiguan JONES (age 23) at an address on Stone Street in Mineola. Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wood County Detention Facility and arraigned for the murder of Dustin James Thomas (age 20) and placed under a One-Million Dollar bond. The homicide occurred on County Road 2800 in Wood County in the late evening of September 6 or early morning of September 7.

