Wood County Sexual Predator Sentenced To Life

Justin Blaine Sicard

 

Wood County Judge J. Brad McCampbell has sentenced Justin Blaine Sicard, 34, of Winnsboro, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Court documents the investigation into Sicard began with an outcry from the victim, who reportedly claimed Sicard had sexually assaulted her on more than two occasions and had sexually abused her over 100 times from ages eight to 11. According to the release, evidence showed that Sicard had been sexually abusing the child since she was two years old in more than 200 instances.

