A 16-year-old Hawkins HS student was killed shortly before 1pm Saturday afternoon on FM 14 about a mile north of Hawkins in Wood County. State Troopers say Jaycob A. Dodd was southbound and a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Sabino Santoy of Ore City was northbound when Dodd swerved into the opposing lane and struck Santoy’s vehicle. Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene. Santoy and his wife Maria were transported to UT-Heath in Tyler.