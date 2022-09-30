ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Wood County Tire Fire

stock photo

Wood county firefighters from several departments battled a large tire fire Wednesday night  on FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. Nearby residents say smoke was still coming from the tire pile Thursday afternoon. It’s against the law to have more than 500 tires stored on public or private property without a permit. The Wood County Fire Marshal has turned the investigation over the TCEQ.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     