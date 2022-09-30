Wood County Tire Fire

Wood county firefighters from several departments battled a large tire fire Wednesday night on FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. Nearby residents say smoke was still coming from the tire pile Thursday afternoon. It’s against the law to have more than 500 tires stored on public or private property without a permit. The Wood County Fire Marshal has turned the investigation over the TCEQ.
