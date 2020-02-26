Wooden Window Workshop

The City of Paris Office of Historic Preservation, in partnership with Hull Historical Millworks in Fort Worth, is offering a FREE window repair workshop for historic property owners from 9 – noon on Saturday, March 14. This workshop details the importance of retaining early or original windows in historic properties. Historic districts in Paris are significant for their distinctive overall character and association with important people or events that represent the cultural, economic, social, and ethnic or historical heritage of the city.

The historic districts in Paris have a set of guidelines that ensure the character of the district is maintained. These guidelines include specific standards to follow about windows, among other architectural elements. Retaining early or original windows is important because they’re often a key character-defining feature of a property. Plus, historic windows are repairable, and often made with much higher quality materials than what is available today. “Rotted wood doesn’t necessarily mean a window death,” says Cheri Bedford, the Historic Preservation Officer in Paris. “This class is offered to assist homeowners with the information they need to repair their own windows, potentially helping them save money.”

Brent Hull, a veteran woodworking craftsman uses hands-on demonstration techniques needed for repairs. He will explain the history and importance of saving traditional windows. Participants can expect to learn the terminology, tools, and techniques behind stripping, refinishing, and re-glazing. The class will be at the City Council Chambers located at 107 E. Kaufman, Paris. The class is limited to 50 participants. To sign up online, visit Paristexas.gov or call Cheri Bedford at 903-784-9293.