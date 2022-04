Some preliminary carpenter work was done Saturday morning at Kids Kingdom in preparation for the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class’s project to renovate the park. The community is invited to help Friday and Saturday, April 22-23.All the wood will be re-stained and mulch spread during the two work

days. Equipment to be repaired or replaced includes the handicap swing, swing tires etc at the playground as well as new lighting. The park will also be professionally power washed.