Work4College Program – NTCC

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a $1,000 donation from Sid and Amy Walker (center) of Bryan-College Station. The gift will benefit NTCC’s one-of-a-kind Work4College Program. It allows students to spend their summer learning a strong work ethic, serving their community, and earning money to pay for college. Dr. Jonathan McCullough (right), NTCC Vice President for Advancement, and Nita May (left), NTCC Director of Development, are pictured with the Walkers. To learn more about the ‘Work4College Program,’ visit www.ntcc.edu/work4college or contact McCullough at 903-434-8115.

Jacob Lambie, a student at Northeast Texas Community College, is one of 10 students nationwide selected to receive the 2019 Pearson Scholarship for Higher Education, a $5,000 award.

The Pearson Scholarship for Higher Education is awarded to Phi Theta Kappa members who are civically engaged in their community through service. Also, who demonstrate leadership, academic rigor, and excellence. Preference is given to first-generation college students. More than 600 applications were received.

“We are so excited to welcome this new scholar into the Pearson family,” said Mary Frances Weatherly, Director of Student Programs at Pearson. “We look forward to seeing the impact that these scholars have on their campus, community, and future career.”

Lambie will receive $1,000 to complete an associate degree and $4,000 to complete a bachelor’s degree. Scholars will receive mentoring from the Pearson community and complimentary access to Pearson textbooks and online codes to support them as they complete their degrees.

“We deeply appreciate Pearson’s partnership with Phi Theta Kappa to help our members complete both associate and baccalaureate degree programs,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The blend of financial and mentoring support provided by Pearson helps us assure success among these students.”

Pearson is the world’s leading learning company, with 40,000 employees in more than 80 countries. They work to help people of all ages to make measurable progress in their lives through learning. For more information, visit pearson.com.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

To learn more about the Phi Theta Kappa chapter on the NTCC campus, contact lead advisor Dr. Melissa Fulgham at mfulgham@ntcc.edu or visit www.facebook.com/alphamuchi.