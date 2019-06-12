Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Workforce Solutions – Delta County

2 hours ago

 

Workforce Solutions is on-site at the Delta County Library Wednesday (Jun 19).

Need help creating an effective and noticeable resume?
Need help searching for jobs online?
Need to learn how to become more confident during an interview?

Join Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas on Wednesday (Jun 19) at the Delta County Library, in Cooper, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, for career and employment guidance aimed to help you land that next job. Stop by the library to visit with our staff and let us help answer your job search questions.

This message brought to you by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas.

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.

