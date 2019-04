Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting a Career & Community Resources Expo at the ROC, 120 Oak Street in Sulphur Springs, on Tuesday, May 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are accepting vendors on a first come first served basis with a deadline for vendors of April 30th. Exhibitor space is free of charge but limited. For additional information, please call Workforce Solutions at (903) 885-7556 x 414.