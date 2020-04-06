Working At or Staying Home? It’s Easy to Listen to US!

Amazon Alexa
For 101.9 KBUS – “Alexa, tune in to K-B-U-S-F-M”
For KOYN 93.9 – “Alexa, tune in to K-O-Y-N-FM”
For MIX 107.7 – “Alexa, tune in to K-P-L-T-F-M”
For Classic Country 1490AM KPLT – “Alexa, tune in to K-P-L-T-A-M”
For Star 96.9 – “Alexa, tune in to K-S-C-N-F-M”
For K-LAKE 97.7 – “Alexa, tune in to K-A-L-K-F-M”
For Star 95.9 – “Alexa, tune in to K-S-C-H-F-M”
For LA SUPER K – “Alexa, tune in to K-I-M-P-A-M”
Google Home
For 101.9 KBUS- “Ok Google, tune in to K-B-U-S-F-M”
For KOYN 93.9 – “Ok Google, tune in K-O-Y-N-FM”
For MIX 107.7 – “Ok Google, tune in K-P-L-T-F-M”
For Classic Country 1490AM KPLT – “Ok Google, tune in K-P-L-T-A-M”
For Star 96.9 – “Ok Google, tune in K-S-C-N-F-M”
For K-LAKE 97.7 – “Ok Google, tune in K-A-L-K-F-M”
For Star 95.9 – “Ok Google, tune in K-S-C-H-F-M”
For LA SUPER K – “Ok Google, tune in K-I-M-P-A-M”