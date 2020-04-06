Working At or Staying Home? It’s Easy to Listen to US!

Amazon Alexa

You can now stream us with on your Amazon smart speakers like the Echo, Echo Dot, or any Alexa enabled device. Just say:

For 101.9 KBUS – “Alexa, tune in to K-B-U-S-F-M”

For KOYN 93.9 – “Alexa, tune in to K-O-Y-N-FM”

For MIX 107.7 – “Alexa, tune in to K-P-L-T-F-M”

For Classic Country 1490AM KPLT – “Alexa, tune in to K-P-L-T-A-M”

For Star 96.9 – “Alexa, tune in to K-S-C-N-F-M”

For K-LAKE 97.7 – “Alexa, tune in to K-A-L-K-F-M”

For Star 95.9 – “Alexa, tune in to K-S-C-H-F-M”

For LA SUPER K – “Alexa, tune in to K-I-M-P-A-M”

Google Home

For you Google Home owners, we’re available for you as well! Just tell your Google Assistant:

For 101.9 KBUS- “Ok Google, tune in to K-B-U-S-F-M”

For KOYN 93.9 – “Ok Google, tune in K-O-Y-N-FM”

For MIX 107.7 – “Ok Google, tune in K-P-L-T-F-M”

For Classic Country 1490AM KPLT – “Ok Google, tune in K-P-L-T-A-M”

For Star 96.9 – “Ok Google, tune in K-S-C-N-F-M”

For K-LAKE 97.7 – “Ok Google, tune in K-A-L-K-F-M”

For Star 95.9 – “Ok Google, tune in K-S-C-H-F-M”

For LA SUPER K – “Ok Google, tune in K-I-M-P-A-M”

Other Devices

Want to listen on your phone or in your car when you are out if range? Be sure to find the free app (Apple App Store/Google Play) for any of our stations on your phone and use your Bluetooth connection with your car! Just search by the call letters!