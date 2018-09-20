Workshop Will Focus On Sexual Abuse And Assault Awareness



An upcoming short workshop will focus on how to keep children and other vulnerable populations safe from sexual abuse and assault. The workshop is at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, at Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., in Paris.

Hosted by the pantry and United Way of Lamar County, presenters will include Rebecca Peevy, director of Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris, and Crystal Sellers with SAFE-T Crisis Center.

“Is there anything more horrific or traumatizing than someone being sexually abused or assaulted? I don’t think so,” said pantry executive director Allan Hubbard. “Knowing more about things to look for, and what to do when we suspect it’s happening or has happened, can be crucial to prevention or getting someone help they need.”

The workshop illustrates the highly functioning collaboration of Paris-area agencies who help people under the United Way umbrella. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the pantry at 903-737-8870.