WORTHAM BOOK SIGINING SET FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT PARIS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr. , often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions, What’s Wrong Wif Deez Kids” on Saturday, September 24, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 South Main Street. The community is invited to visit with the author, hear about the book and purchase an autographed copy of his book.

Wortham is the son of Ollye the late Travis Wortham, Sr. The author’s career spans 40 years working with aggressive, violent, and emotionally disturbed youth and their families serving as Associate Director of the Texas Youth Council/Texas Juvenile Justice Department for over 36 years.

Featured recently on Dallas’ FOX 4 News, July 21, 2022, the book was released on Sunday, June 26 with a gala event held at the State Fair of Texas’ Hall of States room. The publication provides tremendous insight for parents, teachers, counselors, and families as it captures the miss-steps of parents who raise kids that prey on schools, communities, families who habits result in drug abuse and sales, assaults, mass murderers, addictions, runaways, sex and human trafficking and much more.

“The goal of my book is to take the experiences I’ve seen, worked in, and developed relationships with some of the best of the best in all areas of serving troubled youth,” Wortham noted. The book is written as a ‘blue print’ to parents, young and old, to avoid so many pitfalls and landmines to avoid raising children. Wortham shares tremendous insight from parents who have raised champions.

Wortham’s book has been endorsed by people of influence all over America who read his manuscript and supported it, to include, Ken Harrison, CEO of National Christian Men’s group Promise Keepers; David Dean, former Chairman, National Crime Commission; Steve Robinson, former Executive Director Texas Juvenile Justice Department; Michael Bland, Executive Director of Innovation Garland School District; Jan Tennyson, Executive Director, Dare to Dream Children’s Foundation; Dr. Michael Pocock, Department Chairman, World Missions and Intercultural Studies, Dallas Theological Seminary and many others.

“I’m grateful to the Paris Public Library and their staff to allow me to ‘come home’ to share my story with my hometown folks,” Wortham added. Paris, Texas is where he learned the basic principles of life with wonderful parents, siblings, friends, and classmates. Wortham is a 1973 graduate of Paris High School.

A much sought after speaker, trainer and life coach, Wortham can be reached by mail: travis.wortham@att.net or by cell 214.399.7171. The cost his book is $25.00 and will be available.

The link for Wortham’s FOX 4 interview with Shaun Rabb can be accessed at: https://news.yahoo.com/now-conversation-juvenile-justice-034148554.html?contentType=VIDEO