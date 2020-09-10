Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo 2020 Moves To Globe Life Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. September 9, 2020 – The Wrangler® National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is moving to Texas in December 2020! Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 – the first non-baseball event at this extraordinary park. Event organizers confirmed the event would comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees. Wrangler NFR 2020 will occur December 3 through December 12, 2020, and fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at www.prorodeo.com.

“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans, and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”

“We are excited for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to take place this year at Globe Life Field,” said Allen Montgomery, Vice President General Manager, Wrangler Western Wear. “The health and safety of the fans, cowboys, and cowgirls are of the highest priority, and we are grateful to the participating organizations for their work to put together a comprehensive plan that will allow everyone to enjoy a safe and fun event.”

“We are honored that the PRCA selected Globe Life Field to host the 2020 Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo and are thrilled to be a small part of bringing this world-class event back to Texas,” said Neil Leibman, chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers. Globe Life Field officials have emphasized that they recommend health and safety standards. Safety measures will include a mask requirement at all times while inside Globe Life Field, and there will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the building.

Seats go in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be metal detector screenings and a no bag policy at entries on performance nights. Globe Life Field encourages all guests to check the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes before the event.

The Arlington and Fort Worth convention and visitors’ bureaus and sports commissions are rolling out the welcome for this one-of-a-kind event, and both cities have worked hard to bring the Wrangler NFR to Globe Life Field.

“From cattle drives, museums, and even the names of our professional sporting teams, our love of cowboy culture runs deep here in Tarrant County,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “I can think of no better choice for the Super Bowl of rodeo than to be hosted here in the heart of North Texas. Arlington and Fort Worth have so many family-friendly attractions and rich experiences to offer rodeo fans who will be traveling from across the country to cheer on these professional cowboys as they strive to set new records and achieve their American Dream in the arena.”

Nearby Fort Worth will also play host to the Wrangler NFR 2020 experience, as the annual PRCA Convention will be held November 30 to December 3, 2020, and the Cowboy Christmas and a slew of other fan-favorite events.

“We are a rodeo city, and we’ve roped a big one,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is an incredible win for our region and another example of how Fort Worth can host major events safely during this unprecedented time. This summer, Fort Worth has hosted major national golf events, racing, and bull riding. Sporting events like the Wrangler NFR are a vital part of our visitor economy that creates jobs and supports our recovery.”

The NFR was born in Texas, and the first three years of the event were held at the Dallas State Fairgrounds beginning in 1959. Years later, the event moved to Las Vegas and was at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV in Las Vegas since 1985. That venue is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to coronavirus restrictions in Nevada.

In a survey earlier this summer, rodeo fans said, overwhelmingly, that they wanted an NFR venue that would accommodate fans.

“Part of what works at Globe Life Field for us is the ability to bring in fans and deliver the full NFR experience,” Taylor said.

Organizers pledge to preserve the NFR experience that fans love, which has necessitated a one-year move out of Las Vegas.

The PRCA began looking for an alternate venue earlier in the summer. The State of Texas, the Texas Rangers, and Globe Life Field stepped up. Ultimately, this has been a thoughtful partnership between Texas, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Fort Worth, the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Visit Fort Worth, and the Sports Commissions of both Arlington and Fort Worth.

“The State of Texas knows how to do this,” Taylor said. “We’ve been impressed with how well this has come together for our rodeo cowboys and rodeo fans.”

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas and the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also contains nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala, and the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon.

Tickets for Wrangler NFR 2020 will sell to the public on September 25, 2020, via texasrangers.com/NFR. Wrangler NFR Season Ticket holders will purchase tickets early beginning September 16, 2020. They will broadcast the Wrangler NFR events and the PRCA awards ceremonies on the PRCA media partner, The Cowboy Channel. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will also be able to stream events both live and recorded.

The Cowboy Channel is the official media partner for the PRCA and Wrangler NFR 2020. Cowboy Channel will host a more detailed discussion of their broadcast plans at their offices tonight, September 9, at 7:00 pm (Central Time) at their Fort Worth studio. The Cowboy Channel is at 130 East Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth.