” Wreaths Across America” in Mt Pleasant

The Martha Laird Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at Edwards Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday at 11AM. The Mt. Pleasant High School Band will perform the National Anthem. A Scout troop will serve as the Honor Guard  and  veterans in attendance will say a few words.  The public is invited to help lay wreaths on the more than  70 headstones of local veterans buried in Edwards cemetery.  Contact Laura McDonald at 903-821-6973 to volunteer.

