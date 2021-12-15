” Wreaths Across America” in Mt Pleasant

The Martha Laird Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a “Wreaths Across America” ceremony at Edwards Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday at 11AM. The Mt. Pleasant High School Band will perform the National Anthem. A Scout troop will serve as the Honor Guard and veterans in attendance will say a few words. The public is invited to help lay wreaths on the more than 70 headstones of local veterans buried in Edwards cemetery. Contact Laura McDonald at 903-821-6973 to volunteer.