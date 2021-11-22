Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Roper & White
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header

Wrong Way Crash On I-20 – Big Spring

Photo – Peter Boen

An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring. Texas DPS says three adults have died, and two students are in critical but stable condition. The pickup driver, Nathan Paul Haile, 59, of Midland, that collided with the bus, died at the scene. The bus driver Mark Elbert Boswell, 69, of Andrews; and Andrews ISD band director Darin Kimbrogh Johns, 53, were also killed in Friday’s crash. Haile was on the wrong side of Interstate 20, causing a head-on.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     