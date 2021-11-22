Wrong Way Crash On I-20 – Big Spring

Photo – Peter Boen

An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring. Texas DPS says three adults have died, and two students are in critical but stable condition. The pickup driver, Nathan Paul Haile, 59, of Midland, that collided with the bus, died at the scene. The bus driver Mark Elbert Boswell, 69, of Andrews; and Andrews ISD band director Darin Kimbrogh Johns, 53, were also killed in Friday’s crash. Haile was on the wrong side of Interstate 20, causing a head-on.