Wrong Way Driver Causes Crash on Loop

Paris Police responded to a 4 vehicle accident in the 500 block of NW Loop 286. Witnesses say an SUV driven by 55 year old Jacinto Valentin Santiago, of Paris, veered to the left, crossed the median, and collided head on with a pickup driven by a 17- year- old. After the initial collision, two more vehicles that were westbound became involved in the accident. Multiple injuries were reported but only two were transported to PRMC for treatment. Police say the investigation is continuing into whether Santiago may have been intoxicated.