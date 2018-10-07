Yantis Woman Dies In Smith County Crash

State Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash at about 2: on IH-20, west of Lindale. Reportedly, the driver of a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling east on IH-20 when the vehicle had a blow out on the right rear tire causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle went into a side skid crossing the right lane and entered the south ditch, rolling twice before coming to rest on its top facing northeast. The front seat passenger, Alicia Malagnon Retana, 54, of Yantis, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by JP Shamburger and transported to Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale. The driver, Luis Manual Retana-Escalante, 32, of Yantis, and another passenger, were transported to UT Health-Tyler in serious condition.