Go ahead and take some selfies in outer space with the help of NASA, right from the comfort of your couch. NASA Selfies allows you to see what you’d look like in a virtual spacesuit, or posed in front of cosmic locations such as the Orion Nebula or the center of the Milky Way galaxy. In all there are 30 background choices, all of which are real photos of space captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope, which celebrated its 15th anniversary Saturday. Read more here.