Area young people ages 8-17 will have a chance to take to the skies tomorrow as the Experimental Aircraft Association hosts a Young Eagles Flight Rally at the Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport on Hwy 19 northwest of town. Since the program was launched in 1992, Volunteer EAA pilots have flown over two million young people who reside in more than 90 countries. Go to eaachapters.org to register. You can also go to yeday.org and be sure to type in your zip code to register.