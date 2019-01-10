Your Colleagues Don’t Care Whether It’s The Flu Or A Cold

It’s that lovely time of year when germs are seemingly everywhere. So how long should you stay home sick if you think you have something? Quartz reports if it’s the flu you will probably be contagious for seven days, even if your symptoms go away more quickly. As for a cold, that’s more up for discussion. But keep this in mind: more offices are opting for open-concept designs, meaning there are fewer walls or cubicles to contain germs, and one study revealed a single sneeze can travel as far as 26 feet. If you stay home you’ll also contain your germs from people you may come into contact with on your commute. One positive note: this year’s flu season is expected to be less deadly than 2018’s.