Your SWEPCO Bill Is Up This Month

AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. customers should expect an increase in their energy bills beginning this month. The Public Utility Commission of Texas in late February approved SWEPCO’s request for a rate increase. A Texas residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month will see a hike of about $8.31 per monthly billing period, or 8.48%. The increase began with bills issued on March 1. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average Texan used 1,176 kWh per month in 2018.

