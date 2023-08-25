Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header

You’re Asked To Cut Back On Electricity

ERCOT issued a notice on Thursday asking Texans to conserve electricity, if safe to do so, from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm. “ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions, but forecasts show a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand. Help from Texans to conserve electricity use will assist grid reliability. All government agencies, including city and county, were asked to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     