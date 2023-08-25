You’re Asked To Cut Back On Electricity

ERCOT issued a notice on Thursday asking Texans to conserve electricity, if safe to do so, from 3:00 pm until 10:00 pm. “ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions, but forecasts show a high potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind-power generation and high demand. Help from Texans to conserve electricity use will assist grid reliability. All government agencies, including city and county, were asked to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.