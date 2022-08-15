Youth Football Coach Shot And Killed

Yaqub Salik Talib

Lancaster Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a youth football league coach on Saturday evening. It occurred before 9:00 Sunday night at Lancaster Community Park. Police named Yaqub Salik Talib as the suspect in the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest. Talib is the brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib. Reportedly, the coaching staff and officiating crew had gotten into a disagreement that turned physical. During the fight, one of the people involved fired a gun and struck Mike Hickman, a coach, later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Police are looking for Talib.