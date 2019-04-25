Zac’s One of a Kind Bike in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Zac Brown and Indian Motorcycles have created a one-of-a-kind Chieftain Dark Horse cycle that will be raffled off in the near future. The black and gold bike has a custom paint job with 24 karat gold leaf accents and a satin clear coat finish. Proceeds will benefit Zac’s charity Foundation.

Luke Bryan tells US Weekly that he likes being a ‘third wheel’ when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are on a date. “We speak about the shows [Idol and The Voice], but we’re really just catching up, wanting to know how the family and everybody else is doing. It was just fun hanging with them, and anytime I’m able to see them having fun and being happy, it’s great to be around them.”

Miranda Lambert is planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her Mutt Nation Foundation pet charity with a Mutt March on Thursday, June 6th at the CMA Fest.

Pop Culture Country claims Michael Ray wished Carly Pearce a happy 29th birthday yesterday with the following post … “Today we celebrate the day the world got a lot better because you were brought into it. You are a light that brightens up every place and person you touch. You have brought life into my life and changed my world and I can’t believe I get to be by your side. Your heart, your kindness, your passion, your laugh, your eyes that see things the way I wish I did, your faith, your smile, and Good Lord Those Legs. I hope today is everything you want it to be honey. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE! I LOVE YOU!”

Kelsea Ballerini tells the website Delmarva Now that she started writing songs to cope with her parents’ divorce. “I started writing songs when I was 12 and my parents were getting divorced. I didn’t know how to process it and I loved music and I loved storytelling.”

Chase Rice tells “A Drink With” that his pre-concert ritual always involves whiskey and a prayer. “I warm my voice up and pour [a Jack and Coke], whether I drink it or not. There are some nights when I don’t even drink, but it’s just comfortable for me to have it. We do a little prayer and then we do a chant that goes, “Good better best, don’t let it rest, until your good gets better and your better gets best.” My high school football coach started that. We won two state championships, so it stuck with me. It worked for that, so maybe it’ll work for music.”